RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Announces Earnings Results

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.99%. RiceBran Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.39. 189,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,907. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continental Grain Co. raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 7,283,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,344 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 72,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

