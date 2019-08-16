Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 834 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PQG. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,186,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,168,000 after buying an additional 49,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 259,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 36,313 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PQG. Nomura set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Ray Kolberg sold 12,077 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $191,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PQ Group stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $14.41. 397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,688. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.92 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

