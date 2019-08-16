Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 6,764 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Resources Connection worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 535,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 356,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 25,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 258,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 99,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

RECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,585. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.44 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.