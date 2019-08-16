Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,776 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.60% of Sterling Construction worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 25.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 78,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 72.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 69,386 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 100,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 83.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRL shares. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.75. 3,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $264.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.