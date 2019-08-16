Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Carolina Financial worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,330,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,967 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carolina Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carolina Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Carolina Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 186,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARO stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. 1,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Carolina Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $775.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

In other Carolina Financial news, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $76,592.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,353. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARO shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

