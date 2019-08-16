Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Pointer Telocation worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pointer Telocation during the first quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pointer Telocation during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pointer Telocation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 30,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pointer Telocation by 33.9% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Pointer Telocation by 40.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNTR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Pointer Telocation Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Pointer Telocation had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $21.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pointer Telocation Ltd will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNTR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pointer Telocation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pointer Telocation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pointer Telocation in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $20.50) on shares of Pointer Telocation in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

