Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 385.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Knowles bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,017.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles E. Tyson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,875.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LL shares. ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Lumber Liquidators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of LL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.07. 13,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $288.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

