Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,337,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,124,000 after acquiring an additional 78,572 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,628,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,751 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,001,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,303,000 after acquiring an additional 209,665 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $130.54 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average is $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

