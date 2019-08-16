Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Asante Solutions (PUMP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Asante Solutions (NASDAQ: PUMP):

8/12/2019 – Asante Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Asante Solutions had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

8/12/2019 – Asante Solutions was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Johnson Rice. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2019 – Asante Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe PUMP’s 2Q19 earnings release has negative implications for the shares. While the reaction to the delayed 10-Q filing and earnings call will likely be a negative one, the board has taken steps to address its disclosure controls and expense reimbursement procedures. We go through the details of the audit committee’s review below. As for the preliminary Q2 results that PUMP released, total revenue of $529.5 million fell 3% sequentially but was ahead of consensus estimate of $526 million. Effective utilization for the frac assets in the second quarter was 25.6 fleets, essentially in- line with our estimate. The company expects utilization to decline to approximately 25 fleets in the third quarter due to a decrease in customer activity.””

8/9/2019 – Asante Solutions had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

8/9/2019 – Asante Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.60 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

8/9/2019 – Asante Solutions was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2019 – Asante Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/17/2019 – Asante Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2019 – Asante Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2019 – Asante Solutions was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Asante Solutions was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Asante Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. 1,833,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,161. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. Asante Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,000 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Asante Solutions in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

