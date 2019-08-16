Republic Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.51 Million (REN)

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Republic Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $32.15 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Republic Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $507.30 or 0.04906960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047653 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Republic Protocol Coin Profile

Republic Protocol (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. Republic Protocol’s official website is republicprotocol.com . Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Republic Protocol is medium.com/republicprotocol . The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Republic Protocol Coin Trading

Republic Protocol can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Republic Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Republic Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

