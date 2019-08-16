RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNLSY. Zacks Investment Research cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered RENAULT S A/ADR to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a top pick rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

RENAULT S A/ADR stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.