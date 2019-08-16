Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Update

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,537,500 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 1,662,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.19. 3,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,347. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.42. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $105.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 69,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RS shares. Citigroup set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

