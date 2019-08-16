Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Pra Group makes up 1.3% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Pra Group worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pra Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,970,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,402,000 after purchasing an additional 274,567 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,746,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 949,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 252,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 749,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 649,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 52,293 shares during the last quarter.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Pra Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of PRAA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.91. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,898. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38. Pra Group Inc has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $252.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.11%. Pra Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

