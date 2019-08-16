Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 2.2% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $93.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.78 and a 1 year high of $113.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,379,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $1,267,664.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,394,164 shares in the company, valued at $264,603,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

