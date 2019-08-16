Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,391 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,039,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,408,523,000 after buying an additional 190,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $368,471,000 after buying an additional 214,397 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $407,106,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,249,141 shares of the software company’s stock worth $366,384,000 after buying an additional 492,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,228,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $347,288,000 after buying an additional 519,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.35.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $213,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,950. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,297.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.14 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.