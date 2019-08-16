RedHill Education (ASX:RDH) Stock Price Down 0.3%

RedHill Education Ltd (ASX:RDH)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$1.85 ($1.31) and last traded at A$1.90 ($1.35), approximately 46,679 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.91 ($1.35).

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 million and a PE ratio of 17.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.99.

In related news, insider Glenn Elith 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd.

RedHill Education Limited engages in the various education businesses in Australia. It operates in three segments: Technology & Design, Greenwich, and Go Study. The Technology & Design segment provides face-to-face and online courses in information technology, digital design, interactive multimedia, computer coding, digital marketing, games and apps programming, and interior design.

