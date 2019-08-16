RED Hits Market Cap of $682,669.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One RED token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. RED has a total market cap of $682,669.00 and $6,513.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00723614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000783 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002776 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

