Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.84

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $1.16. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 2,281,009 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Rambler Metals and Mining in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Rambler Metals and Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.84.

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sutton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.