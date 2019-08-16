Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Major Shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren Sells 35,714 Shares

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 35,714 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,037,832.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Family L.L.C. Lauren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $7,260,656.20.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $7,929,936.56.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $7,857,794.28.

On Thursday, June 27th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $8,068,506.88.

On Thursday, June 13th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $8,015,650.16.

On Thursday, May 30th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $7,516,368.44.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.94. 1,362,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average is $117.60. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52 week low of $83.50 and a 52 week high of $141.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

