Radium Hits One Day Volume of $1,777.00 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. Radium has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $1,777.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00004912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022129 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001352 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000260 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,807,522 coins and its circulating supply is 3,798,398 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

