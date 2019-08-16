QYNO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. QYNO has a total market cap of $978.00 and $27.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QYNO has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

