Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quarterhill Inc. is a diversified investment holding company. It focused on growing its business by acquiring technology companies in the Industrial Internet of Things segment across multiple verticals. The company’s products and services capture, analyze and interpret data. Quarterhill Inc, formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc, is based in Ottawa, Canada. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Quarterhill from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of QTRH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.33. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,388. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quarterhill will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRH. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Quarterhill in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Quarterhill by 382.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quarterhill by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,740,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 61,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

