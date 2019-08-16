Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson Buys 100,000 Shares

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Quantum stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. Quantum Corp has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

Several brokerages have commented on QMCO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

