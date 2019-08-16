Quantitative Advantage LLC Purchases 9,733 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,302. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

