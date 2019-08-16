Quantitative Advantage LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.