Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 385,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 252.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 78.4% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $34.48.

