Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $12.80 Million Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises about 3.5% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,008. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $148.42 and a one year high of $212.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.93.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.