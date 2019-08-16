Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $194.44 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00022609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Coinnest, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Qtum has a market cap of $224.19 million and approximately $194.44 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001520 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004874 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,695,476 coins and its circulating supply is 95,945,456 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, HBUS, Liquid, Allcoin, Bitfinex, BigONE, Cobinhood, BitForex, Upbit, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Iquant, Bittrex, Bitbns, Gate.io, Crex24, Ovis, Bleutrade, Coinnest, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, BCEX, ABCC, CoinEgg, DragonEX, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Exrates, CoinEx, Liqui, Coinrail, Bibox, GOPAX, Poloniex, DigiFinex, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Coinone, CoinExchange, OKEx, Coindeal, LBank, Bit-Z and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.