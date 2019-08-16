QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.85

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 35041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 5,135 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $237,545.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,618.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Rehberger bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,593. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 77.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

