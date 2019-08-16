Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 891,669 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,557,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 891,669 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 3.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of General Electric worth $625,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in General Electric by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 183,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 254,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Lau Associates LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Horton acquired 55,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $498,336.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 331,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 749,732 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,708. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.71. 192,534,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,791,336. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

