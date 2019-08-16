Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,674,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,095 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $142,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 86.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 197,800 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 12.1% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. 16,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIL. ValuEngine cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

