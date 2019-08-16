Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,924,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,197,063 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial accounts for about 2.0% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $382,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000.

In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 1,870 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $100,400.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,555. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

NYSE:VOYA traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $49.70. 42,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,116. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.19 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

