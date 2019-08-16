Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,613 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Willis Towers Watson worth $100,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Barclays set a $235.00 price objective on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.10. 18,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.58. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $134.50 and a 12 month high of $200.93.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

