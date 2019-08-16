Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,339,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,936 shares during the quarter. Avnet comprises approximately 1.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 6.91% of Avnet worth $332,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,687.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,178.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.94. 76,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,527. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Citigroup set a $47.00 price target on shares of Avnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.