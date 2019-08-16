Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,440,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,904 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Rev Group worth $49,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REVG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 211.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rev Group by 312.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rev Group by 238.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Rev Group by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rev Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE REVG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. 3,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,366. The firm has a market cap of $758.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. Rev Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.34 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rev Group Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rev Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rev Group to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.