Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Pzena Investment Management an industry rank of 71 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PZN traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.43. 1,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. Pzena Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $602.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

