Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 952,238 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,736 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 952,238 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 281,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after buying an additional 29,822 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 695.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 104,552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 91,410 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 14.7% during the second quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,045 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APC opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Anadarko Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APC shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

