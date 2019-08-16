Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,383 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

NYSE FIS opened at $135.81 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $137.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total transaction of $1,355,120.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

