Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 22,158 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,158 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 155.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,231.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 227.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 567.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $42.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $473,142.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,881.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 70,762 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,942,991.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 234,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,875.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,558. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Barclays began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

