Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.16% of Cimarex Energy worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

XEC opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.30. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $101.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $546.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.90 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cimarex Energy from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

