Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,570,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,599,000 after purchasing an additional 115,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,631,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $463,429,000 after purchasing an additional 229,817 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $936,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $29,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,899. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.96. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

