Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $226.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.04 and a 200 day moving average of $203.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

In other news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.