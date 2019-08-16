Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.09 Million Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,176 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CTS were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CTS by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $964.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.28. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTS. Cowen began coverage on CTS in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of CTS in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

