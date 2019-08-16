Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $83.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

In related news, Director Margaret M. Foran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.61 per share, with a total value of $203,401.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,131.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.