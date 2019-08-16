PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) will report $333.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.00 million and the lowest is $330.00 million. PTC reported sales of $322.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $322.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

In other news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $337,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,783.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,636 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $5,897,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in PTC by 44.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.26. 30,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,837. PTC has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.66.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

