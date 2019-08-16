Provident Financial’s (PFG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Provident Financial to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 541.67 ($7.08).

Shares of PFG opened at GBX 356 ($4.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.03 million and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 402.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 481.29. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 370.90 ($4.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 705.80 ($9.22).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

In related news, insider Paul Hewitt purchased 13,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £49,962.40 ($65,284.72). Also, insider Patrick J. R. Snowball purchased 96,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £499,750.86 ($653,013.01). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 157,453 shares of company stock worth $76,176,107.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

