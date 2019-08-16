Providence First Trust Co Increases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,817 shares of company stock worth $15,669,439. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $121.76. The company has a market cap of $293.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.