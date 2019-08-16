Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.26.

Get Prothena alerts:

PRTA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.79. 1,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. Prothena has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,435.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth $2,674,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 12.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 224.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,665 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at $1,834,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Prothena by 25.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.