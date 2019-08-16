Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTVCA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.56. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840. Protective Insurance has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
About Protective Insurance
Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.
