Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

PTGX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 121,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,698. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $254.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.90). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.50%. The firm had revenue of ($8.19) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $30,045.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $95,509.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,675.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

